After weeks of searching, no sign of missing Sask. boaters

Saskatchewan RCMP have called off the search for two missing boaters.

Three boaters were reported overdue Oct. 13. One male boater left Wollaston Lake around 12:30 p.m. to pick up the other male and a female.

They were expected to return about two and a half hours later, but did not arrive.

On Oct. 16, one of the missing males was located deceased in the water.

RCMP said in a news release Thursday that the two remaining boaters have not been found.

Officers will now initiate targeted searching as new information is received, the release said.

Wollaston Lake RCMP asks anyone who locates items of interest, including clothing, in the water or on the shorelines to contact them at 306-633-1200.