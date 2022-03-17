Afternoon classical music series returns to the King Eddy on Sundays

Classical music is returning to the King Eddy on Sunday afternoons.

The National Music Centre's afternoon classical music series will feature some of Canada's best talent -- along with brunch – starting at noon each week and running April 10 until June 26.

The series will feature performers like Jens Lindemann, Kevin Chen, Peaks + Prairies Ensemble, New Works Calgary, and more.

“After piloting our afternoon classical series at the King Eddy in 2020, we received such an overwhelmingly positive response that we knew we had to bring it back,” said National Music Centre president and CEO Andrew Mosker.

“This weekly series will once again bring together world-class musicians in an intimate setting with a brunch menu that can’t be beat – it’s the perfect combination.”

The current schedule includes:

April 10 – Jens Lindemann;

April 17 – Kevin Chen;

April 24 – Peaks + Prairies Ensemble, and;

May 15 – New Works Calgary.

Lindemann was the first classical brass player to receive the Order of Canada. An internationally recognized virtuoso, his work has garnered multiple JUNO Award and Grammy nominations.

A classical pianist and composer, Chen is a winner of multiple international piano competitions, including the youngest-ever of the Franz Liszt International Piano Competition when he was 16 years old.

Founded in 2021, the Peaks + Prairies Ensemble is an Alberta-based artist collective featuring a large and diverse roster of performers. For this concert, ensemble musicians Lev Nesterov (violin), Anna Stube (viola), Ine Coetzee (cello), and Christine Sul (piano) will present a program of masterpieces written for piano quartet, which will include established repertoire paired with unjustly forgotten compositions and more modern avant-garde works.

Tickets for the first four NMC Presents: King Eddy Classical events are on sale now.