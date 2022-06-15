iHeartRadio

Afternoon collision leaves one deceased in Sarnia, Ont.

Sarnia police responded to the scene of a fatal crash involving four vehicles which left one person dead and sent two to hospital on June 15, 2022. The accident occurred between London Line and Blackwell Side Road. (Dwayne Oud/CTV News London)

One person is dead following a collision involving four vehicles in Sarnia Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Sarnia Police Service, the intersection of London Line and Blackwell Side Road was closed earlier in the day while police investigated the accident.

Two other people were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

The cause of the accident remains unknown.

