Afternoon storm rips through region, damages home in Cottom, Ont.

A house in Cottom, Ont. appeared to have its roof ripped off following a storm that tore through the region Wednesday.

Photos shared to the Cottom Facebook group show the small town was hit hard by the afternoon storm.

The photos show a home missing part of its roof over the garage and part of the house and an RV completely flipped over.

Comments on the post say the family who lives at the house are safe.

Another photo shared to the group shows a large tree branch was severed and another fell into the street blocking the roadway.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for the areas of Chatham-Kent, Rondeau Park and Windsor, Leamington and Essex County.

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the “development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and large hail.”

Wind gusts could reach up to 100 km/h with hail up the size of a nickel.

Environment Canada encourages residents to continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by the agency.