Afternoon Update: A new outlook on the Calgary snow

UPDATE: There's a better chance for good news, now, for those who want this snow to wrap up. (Cross-country skiers, you mayyyy not love this!) Our snowfall total expectations for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday have shifted again. We're not quite out of the woods on seeing 10+ cm by 11:59 pm Thursday, with ongoing snow Friday.

That remains the big story for us. Our temperatures aren't that different, though Saturday's low temperature will be a low now, as opposed to an uptrend. Oh and uh... The Sunday trend I mentioned this morning is right back to what you may be more familiar with. Enjoy...!

Good morning, Calgary, and happy first day of March.

The wind speed projections have fallen off quite a bit for today. This bodes well for the pressure-headache sufferers, but less so for those hoping to crack into the double-digits with our high. I'm still optimistic we'll do it… but it'll be pretty close to the wire this go-around.

Either way, that's not the important detail – if you caught CTV Calgary's News at 5 and 6, you likely heard me chatting about that snowfall potential developing Thursday evening – only a few models had it represented, then, but it was becoming a real possibility. Now, it's become substantially more likely, having been verified across much of the board.

Snowfall totals from late Wednesday to early Friday range from seven to 12 centimetres. Wednesday's snow showers remain likely, and will be both lighter and more consistent. Thursday's activity will run the gamut from heavier overnight snow showers to milder daytime conditions. Heavier snow through this period will occur east of us, and could prompt snowfall warnings upon arrival.

A point of positivity in the forecast: Sunday's temperature trend has popped up a few degrees; the modest recovery we expected by then is now starting to show signs of proper "melting weather". That’s not to say spring has sprung, but it’s something to look forward to!

And something else, which I popped onto Twitter yesterday… our seasonal normal high temperatures for this, the start of meteorological spring:

Those longer days of daylight are going to start adding up in a hurry.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Tonight

Evening: mainly cloudy, scattered flurries, low -6 C

Wednesday

Cloudy, flurries

Daytime high: -5 C

Evening: snow, low -8 C

Thursday

Snow

Daytime high: -6 C

Evening: chance of snow, mainly cloudy, low -9 C

Friday

Cloudy, flurries

Daytime high: -4 C

Evening: clear, low -9 C

Saturday

Mainly cloudy

Daytime high: -5 C

Evening: clear, low -9 C

Sunday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: clear, low -2 C

Deon near High River snapped the chinook arch yesterday, coming away this this amazing pic:

