Afternoon Update: More snow to come overnight in Calgary

UPDATE: I said heavy, wet snow would be expected - the temperatures commanded it! What we've had so far across the board is minimal - this chart is in millimetres, with the liquid-to-snow ratio providing a fair few centimetres from High River to Brooks.

Current snowfall to come for Calgary through Thursday and Friday has, again, dropped off. A number of models are panning this wave north of us. 2-5 cm, now, carrying more into our overnight and Friday morning.

Temperature-wise, today stayed as frosty as expected, which will then improve our odds of our forecast being relatively unchanged tomorrow from this morning's update.

As of this writing, the patchy fog continues in Calgary and the advisory remains. Also, as of this writing,… the snow is on the way.

The Montana low finally dropped its snowfall warning locales into place – Hanna, Coronation, Lloydminster. Those spots could see 10 to 20 centimetres.

In Calgary, we went from seven to 10 cm with a chance for more, to seven to 10 cm with a chance for less. Confidence remains high for that latter scenario, though more confidence is pushing in for the "less" feature, toward five cm. It'll be heavy, wet snow.

Snow will be off-and-on through much of the day and potentially through the overnight. Temperatures will be dropping even more from Friday into Saturday because we're finally clearing out from the cloud layer – so, whatever heat is gathered at the surface is given a fair shake to escape.

The weekend conditions remain relatively unscathed – a couple of days to recover, followed by a toasty Monday. The sixth and seventh days on the forecast, however, are predicting a dip to more snow, and even colder temperatures. Enjoy the warm-up while it lasts.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Tonight

Snow, low -9 C

Friday

Cloudy, a.m. flurries

Daytime high: -5 C

Evening: some cloud, scatttered flurry risk, low -12 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -1 C

Evening: scattered flurries, low -7 C

Sunday

Clearing

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: clear, low -3 C

Monday

Sunny

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: clear, low -1 C

Tuesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: some cloud, low -8 C

Liz sent this awesome picture of rime ice on barbed wire!

