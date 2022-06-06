Afzaal family honoured at Kitchener vigil

As gatherings in London mark one year since the Afzaal family was stuck and killed while out for an evening walk, vigils are also taking place in other communities, including in Kitchener-Waterloo.

The Coalition for Muslim Women K-W held an event Monday morning to honour the family members who lost their lives.

Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife Madiha Salman, 44, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, died after police say they were deliberately hit by the driver of a pickup truck during an evening walk on June 6, 2021, in London, Ont.

The family's nine-year-old boy was hurt, but survived. A 21-year-old man faces four counts of first-degree murder in what prosecutors say was an act of terrorism. The case has not yet gone to trial.

“The nature of hate crimes is such that it doesn’t target one particular individual, it’s actually a harm that’s committed [against] the whole community,” Sarah Shafiq with the coalition of Muslim Women KW told CTV News.

Many people at Monday’s vigil held at the Family Centre in Kitchener wore purple and green ribbons. Purple was Yumna’s favourite colour. Green symbolizes the fight against Islamophobia.

“This is really channeling that hurt and pain into action,” Shafiq said.

Those speaking throughout the morning voiced their terror and sadness at what happened in London one year ago.

Calling it a brutal, cowardly and brazen attack on Muslims, members of the Coalition of Muslim Women KW also called for change, saying the Muslim community is a peaceful one and shouldn’t be forced to live in fear of attacks.

HATE IN WATERLOO REGION

The coalition also presented a report that outlines what hate looks like in Waterloo region, based on the coalition’s online hate reporting tool.

“If we can’t understand what’s going on then we can’t devise appropriate strategies to counter it and address it,” said Shafiq

The report found Islamophobia was the most prominent type of hate in the region, followed by xenophobia.

It also found bullying and discrimination in schools and in health care settings is a concern.

“For us, we're worried about what they think of us as people,” said Mohammed Loubani, an attendee at Monday’s event. “Are we going to be given less care because maybe I’m Arabic or something like that?”

Loubani said he felt his family experienced discrimination at a local hospital when his mother, who didn’t speak English, was admitted and denied translation services.

“There was just no consideration given for the religious aspect of things after she past and during her stay, or the language barrier,” he said. “And I feel like the language barrier is a very simple thing.”

Regional chair Karen Redman said the report is eye-opening and the region will continue to fund the hate reporting tool.

“I think having those statistics is really important and knowing where the incidents are happening so we can move to ensure it doesn’t happen again,” said Redman.

The report will be made public in a few weeks.