Afzaal family's legacy grows at memorial held by Western University

A memorial service held by Western University heard from relatives of the Afzaal family who are drawing strength from their legacy.

On June 6, four members of the Afzaal family were killed in a truck attack on Hyde Park Road in London.

Police say it was a hate-motivated act of Islamophobia.

Family recall the Afzaals as hard-working, community-minded and always looking to help new Canadians.

“They would go out of their way to help everyone and anyone, be it family, friends or even complete strangers,” says Arjumand Ghani, one of Madiha Salman’s sisters.

Western University’s online memorial service honoured the family, which had close ties to the school.

Salman Afzaal had received his Master's Degree in Health Sciences there -- his wife Madiha Salman was completing her PhD.

“The university has awarded her, posthumously in June, the degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Civil Engineering,” announced Alan Shepard, president of Western University.

Western has also created two memorial scholarships in their honours -- two more pieces of a growing legacy based on family, faith and community.

Salman’s mother, Tabinda Bukhari adding, “These scholarships will benefit deserving students to fulfill their dreams. It gives us great satisfaction that Madiha and Salman’s trailblazing memory will live on.”

“Salman and Madiha left behind their legacy as a benchmark for all immigrants who come to Canada for a better future,” added Salman Afzaal’s sister Dr. Ayesha Shaukat.

The Afzaals’ nine-year old son was the only member of the family to survive the attack.