Ag Expo starts at Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre

The 110,000-square-foot exhibition hall of the Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre has been filled with more than 300 exhibitors for its first Ag Expo.

And organizers are thrilled with the large-scale event.

"It's amazing to see this venue host an event like this," said Paul Kingsmith, director of community engagement for the Lethbridge and District Exhibition.

"Before everyone got here this morning, we were walking around and you see the magnitude of all the equipment in here in one place and the way we're able to bring this show together and centralize it in a way we haven't been able to before."

The expo has become a premier event for connecting producers from southern Alberta and beyond to suppliers and manufacturers.

"This is a pure ag show. This is a business show that's focused on the business of agriculture. So there's no petting zoos and no things like that," said Dave Fiddler, senior show adviser.

"This is for farmers to come and do business."

Farming has had to adopt new technologies to keep up with growing demand and tougher growing conditions, and the expo features some of the latest innovations – everything from drones, using emissions to help fertilize crops, and automated equipment.

"FarmDroid is our highlight of the farm show this year. It's the world's first autonomous seeder and weeder," said Mark Weber, western Canada territory manager for Frontlink.

"It's 100 per cent solar-powered so no fuel, no chemicals and 100 per cent autonomous."

Local vendors and manufacturers also have the chance to show their goods to producers from across the Prairies.

"Well, it is great," said Meridian sales director Rob Reimer.

"As a manufacturer and being in the ag industry for a lot of years, having our dealer network and all our customers come to one building in an event like this is really good."

The Ag Expo runs until Thursday.