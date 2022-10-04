Agape Table looking for volunteer help, donations as Thanksgiving approaches

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, a local organization said it could use some extra hands and donations to help those in need.

Agape Table is preparing for its Thanksgiving meal, which will be handed out on Thursday.

This year, the meal will feature ham, potatoes, cooked vegetables and dessert.

Dave Feniuk, the general manager of Agape Table, said the number of people in need has skyrocketed since the pandemic. On average, they now serve around 600 people a day. The organization even saw a one-day record of 768.

“We started with 85,000 [meals served for the year] in 2019. In 2021, we were up over 126,000 [meals served for the year],” said Feniuk.

He added they are still having to serve people at the door as they are not able to have everyone inside.

With an increased number of people being served, Feniuk said they are in need of more volunteers.

“We only have a staff of seven sometimes eight, without volunteers, we couldn’t make the magic happen.”

Aaron Scarff, the volunteer coordinator for Agape Table, said the volunteers who work the morning shift, show up bright and early and start preparing the meals that will be handed out that day. He said they usually put in a few hours of work every day.

“The volunteers at Agape Table are probably the most integral part of what we do each day. Without them, we just simply cannot exist,” said Scarff. “Without the continuous support of each volunteer that donates their time, it enables us to keep doing what we do.”

Scarff said volunteering at Agape Table gives a sense of belonging and community, adding they’re a bright spot of his day.

Along with needing volunteers, Feniuk said the organization is always in need of food and monetary donations.

He said anything can be donated and nothing goes to waste.

“Without food, we can’t do what we do,” said Feniuk. “And we always have excess costs, so your monetary donations are imperative.”

Feniuk added they are also always looking for hygiene products, as well as clothing items like socks.

Agape Table is funded 100 per cent by donations.