Age requirement for vaccines lowered in Simcoe Muskoka, Grey Bruce

Residents of Simcoe Muskoka and Grey Bruce as young as 70 can start booking vaccine appointments through the provincial portal at 8 a.m. Monday.

Queen's Park dropped the minimum age for vaccinations in 10 public health units on Sunday night. The qualifying age had been 75 in most regions.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit began pre-registration for those born in 1951 or earlier, and healthcare workers considered a moderate priority earlier this week. Seniors who pre-registered should expect a code to book an appointment soon.

York Region has already been administering vaccines to people as young as 70, with appointments booked through a local system.