Agencies support Indigenous families living off reserve

Two Indigenous social service agencies have signed a protocol to help children and families better know and connect with their culture.

The goal is to help Indigenous families living off reserve in Sudbury and surrounding areas.

Officials with the Kina Gbezhgomi -- Kina for short -- and the N'Swakamok Native Friendship Centre said signing the protocol is a significant step toward helping children and families involved with child welfare services.

"The role of the Friendship Centre is to work in cooperation and to form a good working partnership with Kina," said Marie Meawasige, executive director of the N'Swakamok Native Friendship Centre.

"We both work with children and families in the Sudbury community and surrounding areas. We also provide services on Manitoulin Island, court services."

"Kina has been mandated since 2015 and up until then, N'Swakamok had to deal with Sudbury Area Child and Family Services, Sudbury office of the Children's Aid Society," said Kevin Mossip, the board chair of Kina Gbezhgomi Child & Family Services.

"Now we have our own First Nations agency."

From April to December of 2021, Kina helped almost 3,200 family members living on and off reserve, but more than 50 per cent of its service volume is people living off reserve.

"We have a cultural team that … delivers traditional supports, teaching and ceremonies," said Denise Morrow, executive director of Kina Gbezhgomi Child & Family Services.

"And we have collaborated with N'Swakamok in terms of those events."

Morrow said making and keeping those cultural connections is key.

"It is so central to identity in terms of promoting positive First Nation identity and the importance of that holistic well-being," she said.

Officials for both social services organizations said they are aligned to help children and families with the balance of physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health.