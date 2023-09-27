Melinda Vasilije's family speaks as killer sentenced to 16 years

Ager Hasan, the man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend Melinda Vasilije to death in 2017, will spend 16 years in custody before becoming eligible for parole.

A judge delivered the sentence in court in Kitchener Wednesday. In May, Hasan was found guilty of second-degree murder in Vasilije’s death. Having already served six years behind bars, the soonest he could be released is 2033. At that time Hasan will be 41-year-old.

The ruling comes more than six years after Vasilije was murdered in her Kitchener apartment and five months since the start of the trial.

Vasilije’s mother, sister and a number of other family members have been in court every single day.

“The past six and a half years, it's been hard, emotional, aggravating, upsetting,” said Jasmina Predic, Vasilije’s aunt, speaking outside the courthouse.

While the family is glad the trial is finished and happy to see Hasan remain behind bars, they say the ordeal will never truly end.

“It's never over for the victims’ families, especially for us,” Predic said. “Melinda's gone forever. She's never coming back and I don't agree that he should even be allowed eligibility for any type of parole.”

Speaking for the family, she said 16 years for taking a life does not sit well.

“I don't think it's enough. Justice would never be served for what Ager Hasan has done to my family, to Melinda. Sixteen years seems a little bit more like a slap on the wrist.”

Predic said losing Vasilije in the way they did is a tragedy beyond description.

“I would not wish it upon my worst enemy to go through what my family has gone through… No one should ever lose a child, a sister, a niece, granddaughter to that type of violence.”

The family would like people to remember Vasilije for the way she lived her life.

“She was beautiful, vibrant personality. Gorgeous. She would give you the shirt off her back. She was loving and caring. She had her whole life ahead of her. And it's just not fair. It's not fair.”

Vasilije’s life was cut short by intimate partner violence, something the family says happens far too often.

“Domestic homicide and violence happens way too often and it needs to end.”

And while the family celebrates justice for Melinda, they’re left with a feeling well short of closure.

“Let's hold her, cherish her in our hearts and our memories and I hope that made an impact to everyone.”