Aggressive adult tries to force entry into North Bay school, assaults police officer

A 33-year-old man has been arrested following a frightening incident at a North Bay high school.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 22, North Bay Police Service received a report that someone was trying to gain entry to Chippewa Secondary School.

“The accused was acting erratically and aggressively while attempting to gain entry to the property,” police said in a news release Thursday.

“Staff of the school had successfully prevented the accused’s entry. Police located the accused on the property.”

Police tried to take him into custody when the accused tried to attack a police officer.

“At this time, the accused was placed under arrest,” police said.

“No weapons were used in the attempted assault. The victim did not sustain physical injuries as a result of the attempted assault.”

Police spokesperson David Woolley said in an email that the suspect’s motives are unknown and that he had no known ties to anyone in the school.

He is now charged with causing a disturbance, assaulting police and failing to comply with a probation order.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the North Bay Courthouse.