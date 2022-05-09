'Aggressive' Kamloops driver in jail after 'very visible' police pursuit

A driver whose car had no licence plates allegedly fled a traffic stop in Kamloops Monday, continuing to drive after his tires were deflated by a spike belt before crashing into a police cruiser, Mounties say.

Kamloops RCMP said they received the initial report of an "erratic driver" in a grey BMW around 12: 30 p.m. When the attempts to pull the driver over and stop them with the spike belt were unsuccessful, "the vehicle continued to drive aggressively and the police pursuit was ended in the interest of public safety," says a statement from police.

Although the chase ended, Mounties say "covert units continued to monitor the vehicle as it drove throughout the city." When a marked car tried once again to stop the driver "the vehicle fled, colliding with a police cruiser as it did," according to the detachment.

As the driver went into the Oak Hills neighbourhood, an independent school was placed into a "hold and secure." However, police say there were no students present because it was a professional development day.

The driver was ultimately arrested when he stopped and got out of the car.

“Officers and the Police Dog Services Unit moved in and took the man into custody, preventing his drive from resuming,” the statement from the RCMP continues.

"In this case, all units worked together to ensure the safety of the public in a very visible police incident."

No one was injured, and the driver remains in custody.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact police at 250-828-3000.