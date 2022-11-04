'Aggressive' man smashes Alberta ATM, causes $10K in damage: RCMP

Mounties in the eastern Alberta city of Cold Lake are looking for help to arrest a man who went on a rampage at the local Royal Bank.

The man "became aggressive with bank employees" after they asked him for identification to complete a transaction on May 9, RCMP said in a Friday news release.

Photos show the man, wearing a ballcap and medical face mask, appearing to kick a glass door on his way out of the building.

He then, "picked up a rock and smashed the exterior ATM and wall, causing over $10,000 in damages," RCMP said.

He is described as:

Approximately 6'2

Medium build

Wearing a blue Under Armour hoodie, black boots and a blue and white ball cap

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).