Aggressive moose closes areas of Windy Lake Provincial Park

A young, aggressive male moose has forced the closure of parks of Windy Lake Provincial Park until at least Friday, said a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks.

“We are able to confirm that as of today (Jan. 17) the moose remains within Windy Lake Provincial Park,” Gary Wheeler said in an email to CTV News on Tuesday.

“Ontario Parks staff continue to work towards coaxing the moose out of the area but have not yet been successful.”

Wheeler said the moose was observed in several areas of the park, including trails, yurts and forested areas.

“The moose has previously displayed aggressive behaviour towards park staff, showing no fear to humans and charging park staff on multiple occasions,” he said.

Staff from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry spotted the moose at the park Jan. 12.

“MNRF staff observed the moose in question to be a young bull who appeared healthy,” Wheeler said.

“It is possible that the moose was comfortable in the park because there are available natural foods and fewer predators in that area.”

For safety reasons, the yurts, ski chalet, snowshoe and ski trail at the park are closed until Jan. 20. The closure does not include the camp cabins.

“Ontario Parks staff will continue to assess the situation and will extend closures as necessary,” Wheeler said.