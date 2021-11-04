Aggressive timeline for $40M investment to upgrade public housing in London

A massive reinvestment to repair and upgrade public housing in London will begin next month.

The seven-year plan was made possible by a $40.1-million loan announced in March by the federal government and the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

Details of the plan and its aggressive timeline are contained in a new report going to city council’s Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee next week.

“LMCH is committed to initiating the work outlined in the CMHC Co-Investment Plan starting December 2021 and will continue over the span of 7 years,” reads a statement from the region’s public housing provider.

London Middlesex Community Housing (LMCH) will upgrade 2,082 units, constituting 63 per cent of its inventory.

Accessibility will be upgraded in 416 units to accommodate tenants with mobility challenges.

After 17 years living with her family in an LMCH townhouse in the Glen Cairn neighbourhood, Stephanie Harvey has watched underinvestment lead to decay.

“It’s not fair. We deserve to have everything fixed in our homes just as much as everyone else does,” Harvey tells CTV News London.

Her son installed a plywood top to protect the family from rusted rebar that protrudes from their crumbling front step.

And she says when the wind blows on her front window -- the drapes move inside the kitchen.

She says it takes a personal toll.

“It’s almost like because of where we are in the city, we’re not important.”

Conditions of the federal loan agreement include reducing energy use and greenhouse gas emissions by 25 per cent in upgraded units, and that all the repair projects are completed by Dec. 31, 2027.

Greater energy efficiency will save the LMCH $370,000 in operating costs.

On Nov. 9, the council committee will consider formalizing the funding agreement by acting as the loan guarantor for LMCH.