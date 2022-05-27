Aging Alberta legislature pools, walkways to get $20M upgrade

The grounds at the Alberta legislature are getting a major upgrade thanks to a $20 million investment from the federal and provincial governments.

Federal Minister of Tourism Randy Boissannault and Provincial Infrastructure Minister Prasad Panda made the announcement on Friday morning.

The province is contributing $10 million to upgrade the reflecting and wading pools.

Walkways and decking will also be upgraded, thanks to an $8 million contribution from the federal government and a further $2 million from the province.

“These projects are ensuring immediate tangible benefits for Alberta residents, workers, and businesses,” Panda said.

“This investment will support about 112 construction related jobs.”

“When we invest in people, we give them the ability to come outside and get some exercise and be healthy and happy,” Boissannault said. “It’s better for mental health, it’s better for community cohesion, and they can actually come here and meet their neighbours in safety and security.”

The dome fountain, reflecting, and wading pools have been closed to the public since 2020 because of COVID-19 and mechanical system issues. They were originally built in the 1970s.

The repairs will address mechanical and filtration system issues, as well as bringing the pools to meet current building codes and health standards. The north wading pool area will also be redeveloped.

The province is expected to invite Albertans to give feedback on some of the design elements later this year.

The new water features are scheduled to be open by summer 2024.