Agreement reached between Algoma Steel, Steelworkers

Voting wrapped in late Monday night in favour of a new agreement between United Steelworkers Local 2251 and Algoma Steel in Sault Ste. Marie.

The union -- which represents about 2,000 workers at the steel plant in the Sault -- has voted 93 per cent in favour of accepting the new contract.

The new collective agreement -- which was worked out with the company last week -- means labour peace for the hourly employees at the company for the next five years.

It follows the agreement with the United Steelworkers Local 2724, the union representing its technical, professional, and front-line supervisory employees ratified on July 26.

"With agreements in place with both our salaried and hourly employees, we can continue our focus on serving our customers and furthering Algoma’s transformation journey to become a leading producer of green steel," said Michael Garcia, the president and CEO of Algoma Steel, about the outcome in a news release.

"We will continue to build value for our shareholders as we work safely as a team, as an employer of choice, a responsible community steward, and a reliable partner in steel for our customers.”"