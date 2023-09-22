Agreement reached with municipal workers in Cochrane, strike ends

Municipal workers with CUPE Local 71 say they have ratified a new collective agreement with the Town of Cochrane.

In a statement Friday, the union said the agreement ends a strike that started July 31 and the approximately 60 workers affected by the strike will return to work Monday.

“It was a long road but our members stayed on it and kept the pressure on the Town of Cochrane, and now we have a new contract that ends the strike,” said Lyne Nolet, CUPE Local 71 president, in the statement.

“I’m so proud of the members and of the bargaining committee. Now we look forward to getting back to work on Monday to deliver the services the residents of Cochrane depend on.”

