Agribition looks to inspire the next generation

For the first time in two years, the Canadian Western Agribition was able to dedicate an educational space for children to learn about the agriculture industry.

Ag Pavilion featured exhibitions from all aspects of the agriculture industry including mining, producing, and grain.

Director of the Canadian Western Agribition, Ali Pike said it is important for children to understand how food ends up at the grocery store.

“We really need to make sure those kids growing up know where their food comes from, where all of the commodities and how we treat our animals and how those animals are brought up through their lifecycle,” she explained.

Sherri Grant is running the pasture to plate exhibit, emphasizing the importance of the process of having livestock on the farm.

“It is really incredible to start understanding where your food is coming from and how it actually gets to the store,” Grant said.

It has been a few years since Agribition has allowed elementary school students on its grounds.

Marc Yakichuk teaches a Grade 5 class from St. Theresa’s Catholic School in Regina has taken full advantage of the Ag Pavilion learning about the agriculture industry.

He said this is one of the first times since the pandemic he has been able to take his class on a field trip.

“It has been a learning experience for these kids because some of these kids have never been to Agribition in their lives,” Yakichuk said. “This is the first time they have actually gone outside to see some new things.”

Pike said it is important for the students to learn at Agribition, especially at a young age.

“They are just sponges taking everything in, and there is no limit to what they can learn and we want to tap into that as soon as we can,” she said.

Yakichuk is glad that his class was able to learn about one of the largest industries in the province.

“It is important for the students to be exposed to it because they are going to be involved in it one way or another,” he said.