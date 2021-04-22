Agribition planning for full show in 2021

The Canadian Western Agribition (CWA) is planning to put on a full show in November 2021.

CWA said the 50th show will return to a full week of rodeo, shopping and livestock competition, along with 12 national breed shows.

It will also feature a nationally sanctioned BBQ championship, where the winner will earn a spot at the world championships in Kansas City.

The annual show was postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19, after initial plans to go ahead with the show in November.

Agribition also released its 2020 financial results on Thursday, reporting an operational loss of $773,989, mostly due to the postponement of the 2020 show.

"The last year will go down in Agribition history as the most difficult," CWA CEO Chris Lane said, in a release. "But, thanks to our partners, volunteers, and agriculture community, it will also go down as one of the most innovative. Most importantly, we are still here and ready to get back in the saddle for our 50th show in 2021."