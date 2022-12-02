Agribition's longest serving agricultural news reporter recognized

On Friday, Canadian Western Agribition recognized its longest serving farm news reporter, Jim Smalley.

Smalley, who plans to retire next year, has been covering Agribition since 1975. The show has its newsroom facility in its honour.

“I never expected them to change the name of the newsroom to the Jim Smalley newsroom,” he said.

Smalley was also named an Agribition shareholder for his 40 years of farm news coverage on CKRM, which makes him an official member of the Agribition family.

“And they always felt he was part of the family because he was always there, I mean every Agribition since ‘75, Jim Smalley’s been there,” said Andrew Dawson, CKRM’s news director.

Jim Smalley first covered Agribition for CKCK Radio and television in the 1970s before moving to CKRM. His loyal following includes the province’s agriculture minister.

“I had the privilege of being interviewed by Jim many times and very professional and obviously agriculture is very near and dear to his heart,” said David Marit, minister of agriculture.

Those closely involved with Agribition say Jim Smalley knows the industry well.

“He had that passion and dedication for agriculture. He understood what was going in at Agribition,” said Art Unsworth, stock dog competition announcer.

Smalley was deeply moved by all the recognition.

“It’s an incredible honour,” he said “I am just so honoured to be here. It was just beyond description.”

This was Jim Smalley’s final Agribition as a reporter but he will stay on the air for a few months longer. He plans to retire next year, his 50th anniversary in broadcasting.