Agricultural conference in Sudbury focuses on new farming technology

A new post-pandemic outlook was on the agenda at the annual Northern Ontario Ag Conference in Sudbury on Wednesday.

The two-day event aims to utilize fresh research happening in the north in the farming and agricultural sectors.

Members of the Northern Ontario Farming Innovation Alliance (NOIFA) are coming together for the 2023 conference. This year’s theme is ‘cultivating connections and celebrating sustainability.’

“We are sustainable, but we can improve on it and we should improve on it,” said NOIFA’s Adrian Struyk.

“We just want to get people together and get ideas together and let people know what we're doing,” added Norman Coch, also of NOFIA.

Coch said the two-day event will cover such topics as northern Ontario food systems, cropping systems and nutrient management.

“Veterinarian service is a bit of an issue across the north for large animals, not only in the north but other areas as well,” he said.

“As well, we're doing a preliminary project on recycling farmer plastic.”

Struyk said the goal is to bring people together to foster new relationships in the industry in a post-pandemic era, as well as to embrace new technologies.

“We built a new dairy barn this past year and put all robotics in it like robotic feet pushers, robotic milkers, robotic manure cleaners,” said Struyk.

“Technology is a wonderful thing.”

The conference wraps up Thursday afternoon.