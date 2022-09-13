Agriplex COVID-19 vaccination clinic moving to new Western Fair location

The mass vaccination clinic at the Western Fair District Agriplex will be moving to a new location by the end of September, according to the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU).

In a press released issued Tuesday by the MLHU, the last day of operations for the Agriplex vaccination clinic will be Sept. 29. The clinic will be reopened at its new location at the Western Fair District’s main building on the north side of Florence Street on Oct. 3.

The new clinic will be relocated to the space which formerly held the Western Fair Raceway’s Simulcast area, and will be accessible through the main building, which also houses Gateway Casinos London.

The COVID-19 vaccine has been offered at Agriplex since Dec. 23, 2020, when the first dose was administered at that location. Since then, more than 1,200,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered throughout London and Middlesex County.

According to the release, the announcement was made Tuesday in order to allow people time to book appointments at the new location.

The new mass vaccination clinic will offer first, second and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The province announced on Monday that effective immediately, people in high-risk groups can book appointments to receive a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine that specifically targets the Omicron variant.

Beginning Sept. 29, bookings for the bivalent vaccine will open to all adults aged 18 and older.

To book an appointment at one of London’s mass vaccination clinics, you can visit the MLHU website.