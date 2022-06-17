Agropur to spend $34 million on Truro ice cream plant, creating new jobs and economic spinoffs

A dairy processing plant in Truro, N.S., made a multi-million dollar announcement Friday, which the business says will create more high-quality jobs and result in economic spinoffs in the region.

Ice cream maker Agropur is putting $34 million into its ice cream and frozen novelties plant in Truro to make new lines of frozen treats.

The company says it plans to hire another 25 workers in the coming months to increase production, as well as redefine the space within the plant to support an increase in workload.

"With our new manufacturing line and increasing our volume capacity, it's an incredibly exciting time for this expansion and the $34-million investment,” said Robert Bowman, a plant manager at Truro's Agropur location.

Truro Mayor Bill Mills says the town is pleased with the company's announcement.

"This investment certainly contributes to the economic development of our town and sends a strong signal that Truro is a great place to invest,” said Mills in a news release Friday.

According to Jeannie van Dyk, the vice-president of Agropur's board and director for the Atlantic region, this is the largest plant capital investment made in Canada in the last five years.

"This confirms the importance of the Atlantic region for Agropur and our commitment to remain a major player in the region and to pursue the opportunities it presents,” she said.

Construction inside the plant begins next week and is expected to be finished next year.

Agropur was founded in 1938 and has grown to be a major player in the North American dairy industry, with $7.3 billion in sales last year.

Agropur is a cooperative, with 2,908 members and 7,500 employees working together to pursue the same vision of "Better dairy. Better work."