'Ahead By A Century' cover by Alta. musician shines light on 'the kinds of love we need to really live'

Métis singer-songwriter Celeigh Cardinal says her cover of The Tragically Hip's most successful single in Canada is a shining light mid-pandemic and a celebration of the band's contribution to Indigenous communities.

Celeigh Cardinal's version of "Ahead By A Century" was released April 13.

In posts to social media, the Hip shared a message from the Edmonton-based 2020 JUNO winner:

"While I was nervous to release one of their songs with a different spin, I wanted to celebrate Gord’s contribution to Indigenous communities with a joyful version of this song," Cardinal wrote, calling the cover a daunting task.

"The words 'No dress rehearsal, this is our life' still run over and over in my head. What a massive truth that is. Friendship, grandparents, parents, siblings, partners, DOGS; this video is all about shining a light on all the kinds of love we need to really live."

The song – released as the lead single on The Tragically Hip's fifth studio album – was the band's most successful single in Canada, and was both the last song played at their final concert in 2016 and covered by Tori Amos two weeks after lead singer Gord Downie's death.

Cardinal won Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year at the 2020 JUNO Awards for her album Stories From A Downtown Apartment.