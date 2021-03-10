British Columbians aged 85 or older can begin booking their COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Thursday, March 11.

The B.C. government originally planned for people in this age group to begin scheduling their immunization appointments on Monday, March 15.

However, the province now says it is ahead of schedule and can begin processing seniors born in 1936 or earlier starting noon Thursday.

Indigenous peoples aged 65 or older and people who are scheduling a vaccine appointment on behalf of an eligible senior can also call their local health authority.

Health officials continue to ask that people refrain from contacting call centres if they are not in the correct age group.

The vaccine call centre phone numbers by health authority can be found below:

Island Health: 1-833-348-4787

Fraser Health: 1-855-755-2455

Vancouver Coastal Health: 1-877-587-5767

Interior Health: 1-877-740-7747

Northern Health: 1-844-255-7555

The call centres are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

