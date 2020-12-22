Science North and Dynamic Earth are closing at 4 p.m. Wednesday and won't reopen until Jan. 9.

"The health and safety of Science North’s visitors, employees, and volunteers is our top priority," the science centre said in a news release Tuesday.

"As an organization dedicated to science education, Science North is following the recommendations of the provincial government and health officials who have made these difficult decisions to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus."

CEO Guy Labine said in the news release Science North supports the shutdown.

"Science North values its role in providing inspirational, educational and entertaining science experiences to our audiences and at the same time, we take our roles and responsibilities very seriously," Labine said. "We apologize for the disruption this may cause and wish all of our visitors, audiences, stakeholders and community partners a safe holiday season.”

Science North will continue with digital programming, including an online virtual New Year’s Eve segment on Dec. 31 from 3-4 p.m. Check the centre's website for more details.

If you purchased tickets in advance, contact the reservations office at sales@sciencenorth.ca or (705) 522-3701 to reschedule your visit or receive a credit for your purchases.

Science North recommends visiting Public Health Sudbury & Districts to learn more about how to protect yourself from COVID-19.