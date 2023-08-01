'Ahead of the curve': Calgary's Mount Royal University launching four-year bachelor's degree in data science

Calgary's Mount Royal University will soon offer a four-year bachelor's degree in data science.

The institution says it will be a first for Alberta.

"We are thrilled that this degree has been approved after significant effort by faculty and university staff to develop a program that puts MRU ahead of the curve,” said Dr. Jonathan Withey, dean of the faculty of science and technology.

"Governments, organizations and businesses have access to larger quantities and more kinds of data than ever before. Employers have told us that graduates who can extract valuable insights from datasets are increasingly sought after.

"We are meeting the needs of Alberta learners seeking to embrace a wide variety of opportunities in the field of data science."

MRU says the degree will "explore the pillars of data science: math, statistics, computer science and domain knowledge" through "concentrations, specialized courses and work-integrated learning."

The institution is aiming for 50 students for a winter 2024 start.

And each fall after, 100 students will be accepted.

"I see any new additions of technology-related degrees as a major plus for people looking into Mount Royal University, and data science is nice because it's a more specific sub-sector of technology that includes both math and statistics," said Ashley Hunchak, an MRU computer information systems student and vice-president of student engagement of the Computing Alliance of Mount Royal University.

"Data science is a popular career path right now, so I'm sure there will be a lot of interest from prospective students."

MRU says it will hire new faculty for the program.