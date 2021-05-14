Ahoy, matey! Pirated ship's wheel returned to rightful owner

St. Thomas police say an unusual item found abandoned on Queen Street has been returned to its owner thanks to social media.

On Wednesday, police tweeted a photo of a pirated ship's wheel in an attempt to locate its rightful owner.

Investigators say the unique treasure appears to have been taken during a break and enter on Metcalfe Street.

The wheel has mild damage and is missing a compass that had been attached to it.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-631-1224 or Crime Stoppers and refer to case #ST21007658.

Anyone missing this unique item? Please give us a call if it belongs to you! 519-631-1224 ext 4263 for property manager.



Case #ST21007581 pic.twitter.com/VsiTUebcDT