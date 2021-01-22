Alberta Health Services reprimanded a furniture store and a northeast Calgary church Thursday for violating COVID-19 public health orders.

As of Friday, an ongoing outbreak at Dynamic Furniture had 28 active cases out of a reported 32. Wednesday, inspectors discovered employees who had close contact with other employees who tested positive for COVID-19 were continuing to work, rather than quarantining.

The public health order says the company's contact tracing didn't follow proper procedures.

Also, some staff were not wearing masks, while others wore theirs incorrectly. Inspectors also observed that single use masks were being re-used.

The store was ordered closed as of Thursday, January 21, 2021.

Meanwhile, the AHS also said that inspectors who tried to do a followup visit to the Northside Baptist Church were refused entry by Pastor David Adkins.

Inspectors observed on two different occasions that 30-40 people were seen entering the church, which they believe exceeded the 15 per cent of capacity rule.

Additionally, several people, including Pastor Adkins, were seen not wearing masks.

The church was ordered to allow inspectors to enter without obstruction in order to assess compliance with public health orders.