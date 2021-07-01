AHS issues blue-green algae advisory for Haunted Lake

Alberta Health Services has issued a health advisory warning of blue-green algae in Haunted Lake.

AHS advises to avoid all contact with algae blooms. Any contact spots should be washed with tap water as soon as possible.

People, and their pets, are also asked to avoid swimming or wading in any areas where blue-green algae is visible.

Eating fish from lakes with blue-green algae is also advised against.

AHS says people who come in contact with blue-green algae or ingest water containg it may experience skin irritation, rash, sore throat, red eyes, swollen lips, fever, anusea and vomiting.

It notes exposes to the bacteria may be fatal to pets and that untreated water from any recreational body of water should never be used for cooking or drinking.

Haunted Lake is about 60 kilometres northeast of Red Deer.