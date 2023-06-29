AHS issues multiple blue-green algae advisories over recent days

Alberta Health Services issued nine blue-green algae advisories over the past 10 days.

Advisories were issued for the following bodies of water:

Baptiste Lake (issued June 19)

Skeleton Lake (issued June 20)

Steele Lake (issued June 20)

Lessard Lake (issued June 22)

Twin Valley Reservoir (issued June 23)

Gregoire Lake (issued June 25)

Lower Therien Lake (issued June 27)

Enchant Municipal Park (issued June 27)

Isle Lake (issued June 28)

Advisories for Pine Lake and Moose Lake were also issued earlier in June.

Blue-green algae or cyanobacteria is naturally occurring, and often becomes visible when conditions are calm, AHS explained.

It appears like scum, fuzz, or globs on the surface of water, and can be blue-green, greenish-brown, brown, or pinkish-red, and often smells musty or grassy.

Anyone who comes into contact with blue-green algae blooms can experience the following symptoms:

skin irritation

rash

sore throat

sore, red eyes

swollen lips

fever

nausea

vomiting

diarrhea

Symptoms usually appear within one to three hours and resolve in one to two days, and are often more pronounced in children, AHS added.

Animals can also be impacted, and owners should call their vet if they spot symptoms.

Do not eat fish or fish trimmings from affected bodies of water or feed them to animals, AHS said.

Do not use affected water to water edible plants.

AHS says boiling water will not remove the toxins produced by blue-green algae.

Blue-green algae advisories are in effect until rescind notices are issued, AHS said.

Water in affected bodies of water where blue-green algae blooms are not present can be used for recreational purposes.

For more information and to see current blue-green algae advisories, visit the AHS website.