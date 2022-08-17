AHS moving to private vendors for hospital cafeterias and coffee shops

Retail food services at most Alberta hospitals will soon be fully contracted out to private vendors.

AHS is currently in negotiations with three vendors to provide retail food services after a request for proposals process.

The health authority says the goal of the move is to expand food options at cafeterias and coffee shops.

As a result, about 240 full time, part time, and casual union employees will be impacted. AHS says there will likely be opportunities for them to join one of the new vendors or to move to other areas in the health-care system.

The hospitals included are Peter Lougheed Centre, Rockyview General Hospital, Foothills Medical Centre, Calgary Cancer Centre, Alberta Children’s Hospital, Richmond Road Diagnostic and Treatment Centre, Sheldon M Chumir Health Centre, University of Alberta Hospital, Royal Alexandra Hospital and Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital.

AHS says the decision will result in about $3 million in revenue that will be put back into health care services.

The vendors under consideration are Aramark, Compass, and Sodexo.

AHS says 40 per cent of retail food services is already contracted out in Edmonton and Calgary hospitals.

Retail food services are the food outlets available to the public in hospitals, and not food services provided to patients.