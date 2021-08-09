AHS offers 3 new drop-in COVID-19 immunization clinics in Edmonton

Three new COVID-19 drop-in vaccination clinics are being offered by Alberta Health Services (AHS) in Edmonton.

Starting this week, Edmontonians aged 12 and over will be able to receive their first or second dose at any of the clinics and no appointments will be necessary.

The three locations are:

Edmonton West at 17515 Stony Plain Rd.

Skyview Power Centre at 13530 137 Ave.

South Park Site at 510 3803 Calgary Trail

Edmonton West will be open on Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Wednesday and Thursday from 12:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Skyview Power Centre will be open on Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Tuesday and Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

The South Park Site will be open Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Wednesday and Thursday from 12:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Anyone with an existing appointment atthe three locations will go ahead as scheduled. Face masks are required to be worn at the sites and people are asked to bring an Alberta Health Care card, if they have one, along with photo ID.

“We encourage all Albertans to protect themselves and others, by being vaccinated as soon as possible,” AHS said in a statement.