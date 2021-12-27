AHS offers text message-based mental health service in more languages

A small ray of hope is only a text message away and now, in even more languages.

Text4Hope is an evidence-based tool available to Albertans struggling with mental health during the pandemic, Alberta Health Services says. The service helps people identify and adjust negative feelings, thoughts, and behaviours through daily messages in the form of advice and helpful encouragement.

Launched in March of 2020 in English, AHS is expanding the languages the service is offered in to help people cope with stress and anxiety caused by the pandemic.

The text-based service is available to Albertans at no cost, although standard message rates from a phone carrier may apply. It lasts three months, and users can resubscribe if they feel they need or want to continue the service.

The initiative was founded by Dr. Vincent Agyapong, a psychiatrist and professor at the University of Alberta. It was inspired by a similar service developed in 2016 for Albertans experiencing anxiety and depression during the Fort McMurray wildfires.

It’s now available in Arabic, French, Simplified Chinese and Punjabi.

“We know many people are struggling, and it can be difficult to reach people who speak English as a second language,” Agyapong said in a statement.

According to AHS, 54,000 people have subscribed to Text4Hope since the program started.

“Inclusivity is important. Text4Hope in multiple languages will help us provide a unique support to Albertans,” says Dr. Nicholas Mitchell, provincial medical director for addiction and mental health.

If you wish to subscribe, text COVID19HOPE to 393939 for the English messages.

For the four additional languages, text one of the keywords to +1-855-947-4673 (+1-855-947-HOPE):

Arabic Program Name: تيكست فور هوب

Simplified Chinese Program Name: 文本4希望

French Program Name: TextoEspoir

Punjabi Program Name: ਟੈਕਸਟ4ਹੋਪ

For more information about the service, visit Text4Hope’s website.