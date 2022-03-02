AHS opens walk-in pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Calgary

Alberta Health Services (AHS) will temporarily open walk-in COVID-19 immunization clinics in Calgary to provide families with children between five and 11-years-old the opportunity to be vaccinated.

AHS made the announcement on Wednesday, saying the clinics will be open from March 2 until 16 in both urban and rural communities within the Calgary Zone.

AHS said pharmacies with extended hours and experience vaccinating children will also administer pediatric vaccines to children.

"COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and are a critical way to limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect against severe illness and hospitalization," AHS said in a news release.

To find an AHS clinic with extended hours and walk-in appointments, you can visit AHS' website.

To find a pharmacy offering COVID-19 vaccinations for children, you can visit the Alberta Blue Cross website.

Parents and guardians can also continue to book appointments for children five and older by using the online Alberta vaccine booking system or by calling 811.