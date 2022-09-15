AHS reaches out to patients of a former Calgary midwives clinic over hepatitis B concern

Patients of a former Calgary business that offered midwifery services are being told to seek testing after Alberta Health Services determined it was not properly sterilizing its tools.

The Calgary Midwives Collective (CMC) was ordered to close by AHS on March 31 following an inspection that was launched in response to a public masking complaint.

During the investigation, the inspector found "a lack of confidence that proper sterilization of medical equipment was being attained."

"Following AHS-provided education to the owner/operator on proper sterilization practices and the implementation of single-use disposable medical devices, the closure order was lifted and the practice resumed operations until voluntarily closing."

Officials are now asking all individuals who received prenatal, delivery and/or post-natal care through CMC to arrange for testing through their family doctor. AHS says this issue potentially affects all clients of the business from when it opened in 2013 until its closure.

"Potentially affected individuals may also call Health Link at 811 on a 24/7 basis to arrange testing, or with any questions or concerns."

AHS says all medical equipment needs to be properly cleaned, disinfected and sterilized before it is used on another patient.

It says it is working with the College of Midwives of Alberta on "a thorough review" of the CMC.