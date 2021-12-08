AHS reports significant spike in opioid-related calls in Calgary and Edmonton

Alberta Health Services says it has seen a higher than average number of opioid-related calls in the province's two largest cities in recent weeks.

Between Nov. 29 and Dec 5., EMS responded to 85 opioid-related calls for help in Calgary. Over the last month, paramedics responded to between 44 and 58 calls per week.

In Edmonton, those numbers are much higher.

There were 140 opioid-related calls for EMS in the provincial capital between Nov. 29 and Dec. 5. Over the last month, paramedics in Edmonton have responded to anywhere from 57 to 112 opioid-related calls each week.

AHS says those who use illegal drugs should:

Avoid using while alone;

Ask someone to check on you, or use while on the phone with a trusted person;

Use supervised consumption services (SCS) if possible;

Always do a test dose to check the potency or strength of the drug;

Know the signs and symptoms of poisoning/overdose and call 911 always for direction and support; and,

Carry a naloxone kit and know to use it to respond to a suspected opioid poisoning.

The provincial government plans to unveil a 'new weapon' in the fight against opioid overdoses during a Wednesday announcement.