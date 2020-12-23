Several hundred health-care workers in the South zone received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday afternoon.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) has set up 14 dedicated COVID-19 centres across the province, including ones in Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Brooks and Pincher Creek.

Carla Haney, an intensive care unit (ICU) nurse at the Chinook Regional Hospital, was selected to be among the first to receive the vaccine in the South zone.

“I’m just grateful that I have to the opportunity to receive the first round of vaccines,” said Haney, who has been directly involved with the care of patients with COVID-19.

“I’m looking forward to the upcoming year, because I’m ready to get rid of 2020.”

AHS said during the preliminary phase of the vaccine rollout, staff and doctors have been selected for immunization based on their level of interaction with people who’ve tested positive, their risk of transmission from COVID cases and those who are spearheading the COVID-19 response.

“These doses will go to those critical health-care and long-term workers who are on the frontlines looking after our most vulnerable Albertans,” said Premier Jason Kenney.

He said more than 9,700 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be going to rural communities across the province.

Each of the southern Alberta COVID-19 centres will initially receive 975 doses.

Haney said while vaccine doesn’t change the restrictions around COVID, she considers it a step towards feeling more hopeful about the future.

It also provides a little peace of mind, knowing that she is helping protect herself, her loved ones, the people she looks after and her colleagues, she said.

“So that part is really exciting.”

AHS said, moving forward, distribution of the vaccine will happen in phases, and is expected to take several months to complete.