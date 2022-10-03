iHeartRadio

AHS shifts more lab services to private laboratories


The Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton. (John Hanson/CTV News Edmonton)

Starting Dec. 5, several hospital and urgent care labs in the Edmonton area will close their doors to community patients to focus on emergency, in-patient, and ambulatory patients.

The following labs are included:

  • East Edmonton Health Centre
  • Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital
  • Grey Nuns Community Hospital
  • Leduc Community Hospital
  • Misericordia Community Hospital
  • Northeast Community Health Centre
  • Royal Alexandra Hospital
  • Strathcona County Health Centre
  • Sturgeon Community Hospital

The affected labs are in areas where Albertans have access at community laboratory sites.

Alberta Health Services says this is part of the transition of community lab services from Alberta Precision Laboratories (APL) to DynaLIFE Medical Laboratories, and the transition means APL will be able to provide more efficient, effective, and sustainable services.

Hospital labs will serve immunocompromised patients by physician or clinic referral only.

APL is a subsidiary of AHS.

