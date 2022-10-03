AHS shifts more lab services to private laboratories

Starting Dec. 5, several hospital and urgent care labs in the Edmonton area will close their doors to community patients to focus on emergency, in-patient, and ambulatory patients.

The following labs are included:

East Edmonton Health Centre

Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital

Grey Nuns Community Hospital

Leduc Community Hospital

Misericordia Community Hospital

Northeast Community Health Centre

Royal Alexandra Hospital

Strathcona County Health Centre

Sturgeon Community Hospital

The affected labs are in areas where Albertans have access at community laboratory sites.

Alberta Health Services says this is part of the transition of community lab services from Alberta Precision Laboratories (APL) to DynaLIFE Medical Laboratories, and the transition means APL will be able to provide more efficient, effective, and sustainable services.

Hospital labs will serve immunocompromised patients by physician or clinic referral only.

APL is a subsidiary of AHS.