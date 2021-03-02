Just as the shark chasers in Jaws realized pretty early on that they were going to need a bigger boat, Alberta Health Services (AHS) acknowledged Tuesday that it needs a bigger online immunization booking tool.

After receiving numerous reports from exasperated Albertans frustrated by trying to access a time slot to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, AHS announced it will be implementing upgrades Wednesday between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. that are intended to improve the capacity of the online vaccination booking tool.

Access to 811/Health Link to speak to a registered nurse will be unaffected during the upgrade, as will access to the AHS website, where people will continue to be able to book appointments to receive a COVID-19 test.

Albertans booking a vaccination are advised to do so before or after the upgrading hours, or alternately, to contact a participating pharmacy directly. The list is available on the Alberta Blue Cross website.