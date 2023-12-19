AI being used for sexual exploitation of youth

The accessibility of artificial intelligence (AI) has added a new layer to the issue of child sexual abuse imagery.

According to Cybertip.ca, people are using readily available apps to convert images into various formats, including the creation of nude or sexual images.

“Essentially what it does is it takes a photo that maybe they’ve taken from social media and then they utilize these AI generators to convert that image to a nude image,” said Stephen Sauer, director of Cybertip.ca.

“It really is almost realistic. Very difficult to discern from an actual real image.”

Sauer said there’s been a spike in the development of these AI generators over the last few years, adding that they’ve become more accessible and easier to use.

He noted that the doctoring of photos has been an issue for a while, but the nature of AI has made it that much easier.

“We do see much more of this happening online,” Sauer said.

“We see a lot of individuals who have sexual interest in children who are now using it to create child sexual abuse material. Now, we’re starting to see cases of it where it’s being used in these intimate image incidents as well.”

This comes after CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that Collège Béliveau is warning parents that explicit photos of its student taken from social media and then altered with AI were circulating online.

Sauer said the impact isn’t any less just because it’s an AI-generated image.

“They still feel the same consequences if it’s being shared, the same shame associated with the sharing of that image,” he said.

Sauer explained there are also long-term consequences of the sharing of these images, including the distribution of personal information.

To protect your kids against these risks, Cybertip.ca recommends taking the following steps:

Providing children with information about the potential risks and proactive strategies;

Making it a habit to talk to your kids about online activities;

Discussing the importance of adults demonstrating healthy boundaries with tweens and teens;

Talk to your children about paying attention to unhealthy behaviours; and

Regularly discuss the importance of seeking help.

Parents can find further help through Cybertip.ca’s Project Arachnid.

“What Project Arachnid does is it crawls the internet looking for this type of imagery, sending removal notices on a global scale to have those images taken down,” Sauer said.

More information can be found online.

- With files from CTV’s Ainsley McPhail, Charles Lefebvre and Daniel Halmarson.