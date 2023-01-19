AIDS Coalition of Nova Scotia offers free test kits as HIV cases rise

At the AIDS Coalition of Nova Scotia, the level of alarm has grown in recent months following a spike in HIV cases in the province.

“Typically, we see 15 to 20 in a year,” said Shane Pope. “But by the end of August 2022, we had seen between 20 and 25.”

Pope said the pandemic was a “big part” of the increase in cases.

“COVID-19 shut down a lot of testing at sexual health centres across the province,” said Pope.

The coalition is now offering free, HIV self-test kits.

“They are rapid HIV self-test kits that are meant to be done on your own terms and your own time,” said Pope. “They test for HIV antibodies but they are not confirmatory, they give you some sort of idea of your status when you test.”

Pope said test results are known in less than a minute.

Kits can be mailed out with information found on the AIDS Coalition of Nova Scotia’s website.

“Traditional pick-up option is also available, where people can come pick up some kits.”

Make knowing your status a priority in 2023!



Get free HIV self-tests by mail or pick them up at ACNS through our Community Link program.



For more information and mail-out forms, visit the link in our Instagram bio or check our website at https://t.co/etxCbuwfu8. pic.twitter.com/woYVPWjTbs

— AIDS Coalition of Nova Scotia (@AIDS_NS) January 13, 2023

Reverend Kyle Wagner from Christ Church in Dartmouth, N.S., did an internship in South Africa back in 2008.

“At our church in Dartmouth, we have coffee and conversation after church,” said Wagner. “In South Africa and places like that, they have clinics so you can get tested for HIV.”

Wagner met with communities ravaged by aids.

“It would be nothing for clergy to have 10 or 12 funerals on a Saturday,” said Wagner, who applauds the Aids Coalition of Nova Scotia for doing whatever is possible to deal with the latest spike in HIV diagnosis.

“If there is a need, I think it’s important,” said Wagner.

Wagner added it’s crucial for people to self-test and know if they are living without an HIV diagnosis.