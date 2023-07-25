Ailing 11-year-old Bactrian camel euthanized at Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo

The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has made a decision to euthanize the camel that came into their care in 2016.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the zoo cited Ollie's chronic health issues and declining well-being as the reason.

Ollie was an 11-year-old Bactrian camel.

The zoo says over the past month, Ollie lost a significant amount of weight and developed infections in his legs that made it difficult for him to walk.

Ollie was euthanized on Monday, leaving behind his habitat mate, Zsa Zsa.

The animal care, health and welfare team is in charge of finding a new companion for Zsa Zsa.

Ollie was born at the Toronto Zoo in 2012.

The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo says the life expectancy for Bactrian camels in human care is 17 years.