AIM lawyer asks for more time in case of fatal workplace injury at Saint John scrapyard

A lawyer representing American Iron and Metal Inc. (AIM) was in court Monday morning in Saint John, N.B., asking for more time as the company faces four charges following a workplace death.

The company is now due back in provincial court on April 11 to enter pleas.

Worker Darrell Richards, 60, died last July after he was injured at AIM’s west-end scrapyard.

As he cut into a roll of material, the roll decompressed, lacerating his leg and causing bleeding, his daughter-in-law told reporters at an AIM-organized news conference last summer.

Following a WorksafeNB investigation, the Crown charged the company under the Workplace Safety Act.

The first charge against AIM alleges the company did not take every reasonable precaution to ensure the health and safety of Richards. The second alleges AIM failed to train Richards with any hazards in connection with the handling and disposal of equipment.

The third charge alleges the company did not provide the information necessary to ensure Richards’ health and safety. The fourth alleges AIM did not ensure that work was competently supervised and that supervisors had sufficient knowledge in matters that are necessary to ensure the health and safety of the employees.

Each charge carries a maximum fine of $250,000 and/or a maximum of six months in jail.

