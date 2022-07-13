Air 1 used to track stolen SUV to west Edmonton

Two people are in custody and charges are pending after Air 1 was used to track a stolen SUV.

Officers came across the stolen vehicle in downtown Edmonton shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

They attempted to stop the SUV, but say the driver fled the scene.

The officers didn’t pursue the SUV, but Air1 tracked it to west Edmonton.

Police used a “vehicle contact maneuver” to stop the SUV in the area of 155 Street and 76 Avenue.

Two males were taken into custody without incident.