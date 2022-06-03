Air ambulance called for motorcycle crash in Innisfil

A motorcyclist was airlifted to Toronto with serious injuries Friday.

Police say a vehicle and a motorbike were both travelling westbound on Highway 89 when they collided at the intersection of the 5 Sideroad in Innisfil at approximately 2:40 p.m.

The motorcyclist was initially transported to a local hospital but was later flown to a Toronto-area trauma centre by ORNGE. The vehicle driver sustained minor injuries.

OPP had closed Highway 89 Friday afternoon, but it was reopened by 5:30 p.m.

Police are looking to speak with any witnesses in the area at the time of the accident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).